Here's the latest on wildfire and evacuations in Hay River, N.W.T. and KFN

An out-of-control wildfire burning by Hay River, N.W.T., and the Kátł'odeeche First Nation has prompted the evacuation of both communities. More than 3,500 people have been ordered to leave for Yellowknife, a five-hour drive away.

Here is the latest on the fire and the evacuation effort.

Damage in Kátł'odeeche

The extent of the damage in the community is still unclear. In an update posted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, N.W.T. Fire says about 15 buildings have been damaged in the First Nation.

Crews are installing sprinkler kits to try and protect structures in the area.

The update says strong eastward winds are expected to push the fire toward the communities during the day. Later this evening, the winds are expected to go west and north, pushing the fire away from the communities, but may still increase the fire's overall size.

Earlier Monday, Kátł'odeeche posted on Facebook saying all the archives and artifacts at the Yamózha Kúé Society (Dene Cultural Institute) had been saved from the building.

Unsafe to return

The Town of Hay River says it is unsafe for residents to return to the community. The road into town is blocked and there are no health services available.

The town says so far no buildings have been affected by the fire.

Residents can call 1-833-699-0188 for general assistance and information.

Evacuee registration

People leaving Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation have been told to go to Yellowknife.

The city's Multiplex is currently the gathering point for evacuees who do not have anywhere else to go.

Evacuees that wish to be kept informed of available services and supports can call 867-446-2023 or register in person at the Multiplex.

Yellowknife hosts and donations

Tom McLennan, a Yellowknife city councillor, has put together a form for Yellowknife residents to sign up to host evacuees.

He's also said that staff at the city's Multiplex have asked residents to hold off from bringing donations.

Instead, people can bring in gift cards from grocery and department stores.

United Way accepting donations

United Way N.W.T. has started accepting donations for evacuees from Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation.

The organization doesn't offer direct aid.

According to the Town of Hay River, funds being raised will go toward gift cards for evacuees and micro-grants to organizations offering aid.

Community organization seeking funds to help in their response can reach out at support@nwt.unitedway.ca or at 867-676-2643.