Wildfire near Hay River, KFN considered 'under control,' risks of flare ups still present

The wildfire near Hay River that burned parts of the Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve is now considered under control.

However, there are still risks of flare ups, says Mike Westwick, fire information officer with the N.W.T. government.

He explained there are still areas of the nearby forest that did not burn and ongoing hot, dry weather could cause these areas to flare up.

But "unless there is fire in an entirely new area outside of the control lines which have been built outside of the area which burned, then there's really not anywhere for that fire to go," he said.

He added that there are still firefighters monitoring the area.

Crews are seeking out hotspots and extinguishing them, said Westwick. They're also using infrared scanners looking for "heat signatures" to ensure the area is safe.

KFN residents started returning home Tuesday afternoon. As cleanup begins, Westwick warns of falling trees whose roots were weakened by the fires.

He added that residents should be especially cautious near Sandy Lake Road.

Crews have also built some piles of logs and downed trees, which could not be moved. Westwick said residents should stay away from the piles in case trees roll off the piles.

Hay River removes evacuation alert

The Town of Hay River removed its evacuation alert Tuesday afternoon.

In an update posted to social media, the town said services at the health centre had been restored to normal.

The town is also working to clear out underbrush and mowing dry grassy areas to limit the risk of future fires.

"The risk of fire may be present throughout the summer due to expected dry conditions, and we will likely have smokey conditions from fires across Canada," reads the update.

"If the risk from the current fire east of town increases or a future risk to the Town of Hay River appears, the town may choose to reinstate the Evacuation Alert."