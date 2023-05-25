Wildfire near Kátł'odeeche and Hay River now classified as being held

N.W.T. Fire says the wildfire burning near Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve is now being held — which means it is not expected to grow, as long as current conditions remain the same.

"We can make this assessment because of the team's strong progress towards building control lines on the south end, and southeast flank of the fire," reads N.W.T. Fire's latest update Thursday morning.

The fire remains active and firefighting efforts are ongoing, including extinguishing any fuel near the control lines and "mop up" — putting out any hot areas and turning over the dirt until it is cooled down.

"It is not a certainty that fires which are Being Held remain that way forever," reads the update. "Vigilance is needed going forward to maintain that status."

Earlier Thursday morning, fire information officer Mike Westwick said the biggest concern right now remains the possibility of the fire spreading to the south into continuous forest, and then hooking east.

The change in status for the fire comes as Hay River residents start to return home.

It's still not clear when residents from the Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve will be able to go back to the community. Inspection of the damages were set to begin Thursday.