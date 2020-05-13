Hay River, Enterprise and Kakisa asked to boil water before drinking as precaution
Health Department says it's 'due to higher than normal turbidity (muddy water)'
Residents in Hay River, Enterprise and Kakisa, N.W.T., are being asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking as a precaution.
This also applies to those living in the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve, said the N.W.T. Health Department in a news release Wednesday.
The news release states that the boil-water advisory is "due to higher than normal turbidity (muddy water)."
This includes boiling water that is used to drink, prepare food, for ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables and for brushing ones teeth, states the news release. It continues to state that people take extra precaution when preparing baby formulas.
The department states that water used for bathing doesn't have to boiled, but for residents to make sure to not swallow that water.
Distillation, reverse osmosis and filtered water "using a filter size of one micron absolute, or less" are other acceptable alternative ways; however, the news release warns against using Brita-type water filters that use activated carbon filters as a way to disinfect drinking water.
Residents on the community's Vale Island and West Channel were on an evacuation order earlier this month due to rising water levels. The order was lifted a few days later.
The department says there are no current illnesses associated with drinking the water at this time.
It says the government's chief environmental health officer and community leaders will continue to monitor the water situation, and update its residents.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.