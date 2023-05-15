Hay River, Kátł'odeeche evacuees find shelter at Yellowknife multiplex, again

For the second year in a row, people fleeing disaster in Hay River and the Kátł'odeeche First Nation are taking shelter at the Yellowknife Multiplex.

This comes just weeks after the flood risk subsided in the community.

Blaine Maillet is from Hay River and lives in the community retirement home, a facility that flooded just one year ago.

He says this is the last spring he will spend in the community of about 3,500.

"When it comes later this summer, I'm buying a little motor home, and next winter I'm going to be on the East Coast, I think, or Vancouver," he said.

Maillet came to Yellowknife hoping to find accommodation at a hotel, but was informed they were all full. Now he is one of many evacuees getting settled at the Multiplex, a city recreation facility that has been turned into a makeshift emergency centre once again.

Shots of the wildfire smoke that could be seen across Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation. (Kaitlin Moses)

Maillet was in his room on Sunday night when he got a knock on the door at around 11 p.m. that he had to leave.

"We got to Enterprise and the roads were all blocked there, so much traffic. Finally we made it here around 5:30, 6 o'clock this morning," he said.

Gladys Seaward is another Hay River evacuee who drove all night to reach the multiplex early Monday morning.

Wildfire forces evacuations in Hay River, N.W.T. Duration 1:17 A wildfire near the Kátł'odeeche First Nation in the Northwest Territories has caused officials to evacuate residents there and in the nearby town of Hay River as firefighters continue to try to get the blaze under control.

She said she was woken up by a 1 a.m. knock on the door telling her she needed to gather her belongings and leave.

"Smoke was just coming up, it was dangerous," she said.

Seaward said she got herself and her two grandkids ready as quick as possible and was on the road by 2 a.m. driving across a town covered in smoke.

Seaward said she felt relief when she arrived in Yellowknife with her family, but is worried about what's happening while she's gone.

"If I do go back, what's going to be there?" she said.

'Elders don't sleep on cots'

Joe Tambour, from Kátł'odeeche, is happy to have shelter, but he worries about elders from his community.

"Young people, they got cots here, but elders don't sleep on cots," he said.

Joe Tambour, from Kátł'odeeche First Nation, said he is thankful food from McDonald's was being given out at the Multiplex. (Travis Burke/CBC)

The centre was complete with a registration area and food, including McDonalds, which Tambour said was appreciated.

Tambour said he knows family members from Kátł'odeeche who have lost their homes. He said there's reports of widespread damage, but he's still thankful.

"There was no lives lost which is very good... I'm happy that we're here and that the good Lord helped us and I'm glad that we all got out of there safely," he said.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said the city is working with the territorial government to ensure there are enough resources for the flood evacuees.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said the best way people can help Hay River evacuees is by making cash donations to the United Way. (Sidney Cohen/CBC)

"My heart goes out to to the community who you know, last year they were here for the flood and just getting back up on their feet and and now being hit by a fire, it's devastating. So really feel for the community," she said.

Alty said the best way for people to help those from Hay River is a cash donation to the United Way.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Environment Minister Shane Thompson released a media release that urged residents who have already left to not return at this time.

"We will assist you by providing immediate supports and services," the statement read, "and remain by your side in the days and weeks to come."