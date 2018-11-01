Former Town of Hay River employee says he was fired because of his age

A human rights hearing for a former Town of Hay River employee ended Thursday after two days of witnesses and testimonials, with William Harvey Harris alleging he was fired in October 2015 because of his age.

Harris, the town's former director of finance and administration, filed an age discrimination complaint with the Northwest Territories Human Rights Commission.

He's also filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the town, in which he's looking for just under $300,000 in damages related to 18 months pay, 18 months of employment benefits, and punitive damages.

Harris worked for the town from April 2014 until October 2015 when he was terminated. During the hearing, Harris said he had been performing his duties and received no indication from his employers that he wasn't doing a satisfactory job.

I feel really disheartened with the way things have been done. - William Harvey Harris

Harris was 71 in February of this year, according to court documents.

"No notice, absolutely no communication at all," said Harris in the hearing. "I feel really disheartened with the way things have been done."

He said the mayor at the time told him that he didn't have the right "mindset" for the job. But when Harris probed for clarification, he received none.

Harris said he believes this to be age discrimination because the former senior administrative officer told him in a meeting on Sept. 7, 2015 that council intended to replace Harris with someone younger.

He said his job was posted before the town had officially terminated his employment, and he never received any kind of feedback that would indicate dissatisfaction with his work.

Sleeping at his desk, town alleges

The town's statement of defence says "the Plaintiff was repeatedly caught sleeping at his desk" by an employee, and that they gave Harris six weeks salary in lieu of notice, "an amount well-above the minimum notice required by the Employment Standards Act for the duration of the Plaintiff's employment."

At the hearing, lawyer for the town, Marie-Pier Leduc, asked Harris if he was essentially the same age he was when he was hired.

Harris said yes.

Leduc then asked why age would all of a sudden be a problem.

"Because I was told," he said.

"We deny that any discriminatory factors, especially age, were a factor in his termination," Leduc said in the hearing. "We had reasons for terminating Mr. Harris and this was not in contravention of the Human Rights Act."

The hearing's adjudicator will now review the information and testimonies to make her decision. There is no timeline for when the decision will be released.

Harris did not provide CBC with a comment.