RCMP say death of man from Hay River was a homicide, issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect

N.W.T. RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in the death of a man from Hay River, after a medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

RCMP said Friday that Riley Jordan Moyah, 23, is believed to be somewhere in Alberta. They suspect Moyah of killing a 24-year-old man whose body was found just outside Hay River last Sunday.

On Monday, RCMP said they believed the victim was severely injured on Lagoon Road, just north of Hay River, and died at the scene. RCMP confirmed Friday that their investigation showed that was the case.

Their investigation is ongoing.

RCMP say anyone who sees Moyah should not approach him, but should notify the Hay River detachment with their information by calling 867-874-1111.