Hay River holding public meeting on wildfire Tuesday afternoon

Firefighting crews successfully limited the growth of the wildfire threatening Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve in the N.W.T. over the weekend, but it still poses a risk to those communities according to NWT Fire.

The Town of Hay River renewed its state of emergency on Saturday and it's still unclear when residents will be able to return — though there might be more clarity about that soon.

The town is hosting a virtual meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. to update residents on the wildfire situation and give an overview of a re-entry plan. A representative from the territory's Department of Environment and Climate Change will be there.

The meeting will be streamed live and is planned to be broadcast at the Yellowknife Multiplex. People can send their questions in advance to townhall@hayriver.com.

A map, shared by NWT Fire at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, shows the extent of the area burned by a wildfire near Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation in the N.W.T. (NWT Fire/Facebook)

The fight so far

NWT Fire said crews have built nearly 14 kilometres of control lines through the forest, stretching much of the way around the south of the fire, over the past week.

"We've been successful in meeting our objectives," said Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer for the N.W.T. government, on Tuesday morning. He said the fire had grown 80 hectares since it was last mapped, and had consumed 3,200 hectares of land in total.

Westwick said officials will assess whether the control lines will be able to prevent the fire's growth in the coming days. The Town of Hay River has said the assessment will help plan when residents will be able to return.

"We would like to remind people that until lines are built, strengthened, and held across the southern part of the fire, there will continue to be risk to the communities," reads an update from NWT Fire.

Westwick also spoke about dealing with the fire throughout the summer. He said if the response continues to go well, fewer resources will be needed even if the fire isn't entirely extinguished.

"There'll be a lot of mop up work here, but that requires less resources than attacking [a fire] that would be aggressively coming towards communities," he said. "Again, this really depends on work continuing to go well, but we've been happy the past couple of days."

Half of fires this season caused by people

Despite an ongoing ban on open air fires, a human-caused fire flared up over the weekend in Fort Smith.

There have been 15 fires so far this season in the N.W.T., and nine of them are still active.

Westwick said humans have caused more than half of the fires — including the one threatening Hay River and Kátł'odeeche.

"Human-caused fires are typically more dangerous than fires caused naturally by lightning because they happen closer to communities and things people care about," he said.

"We really need people to give firefighters a hand this season because these hot, dry conditions are not expected to go away."