Hay River highrise on fire, first responders on scene

Mackenzie Place, known to locals in Hay River, N.W.T., as "the highrise," is on fire Friday afternoon.

People watch the fire at the Hay River highrise on Friday afternoon. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

The fire appears to be on the 11th floor of the 17-storey building. Smoke and flames could be seen billowing from a unit at around 3 p.m.

Police and firefighters are on the scene. There's no word if there are any injuries or if the building has been evacuated. CBC has reached out to RCMP, the local fire department and the Town of Hay River.

Glenn Bugghins lives alone on the 9th floor of the building. A friend of his called him to tell him about the fire and he came "racing back" home, he said.

He said it's not clear if his unit is affected.

"I hope not," he said. "I feel kind of scared to go back to the apartment now."

He said previous safety issues at the building have always been a concern for him.

"I just want everyone to be safe, that's all."

About 150 people live in the building, which is owned by Satdeo Inc. It's about 40 years old. While there's no indication at this time what caused the fire, the owner has had past building code issues.

Firefighters are on site and battling a blaze on what appears to be the 11th floor.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hayriverfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hayriverfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/ES7k7umx4B">pic.twitter.com/ES7k7umx4B</a> —@CBCNorth

Harry Satdeo was fined $10,000 in 2017 for building code violations, including not upgrading "structurally unsafe" balconies and a broken fire alarm system.

Hay River Mayor KandisJameson said firefighters had to leave an ongoing fire at the Hay River landfill in order to fight the highrise fire. The town called a local state of emergency on Sunday in order to get more resources to fight the fire, which had been burning underground for some time.

Jameson said it's been "a crazy week."

Firefighters from Fort Smith had arrived in the community to help with the landfill fire, and more were expected from Yellowknife.