How to help Hay River as evacuees arrive in Yellowknife

CBC's Loren McGinnis described people "pouring in" to the Yellowknife Multiplex Thursday morning. Workers gave out water, juice and food at the facility as they registered evacuees from the flooding in Hay River.

Those coming into Yellowknife in from Hay River are being asked to check in at the Multiplex before they do anything else.

Offers of help for Hay River residents have been pouring in on the Hay River Helps Facebook page, and two Paradise Gardens residents who fled their home Sunday have spent the past three days collecting donations for residents.

Those residents, Bhreagh Ingarfield and Thomas Whittaker, are planning to take down a large load of goods Friday with the help of numerous Yellowknife businesses and organizations. Anyone wishing to donate pumps, hoses, dehumidifiers or cleaning supplies can contact Ingarfield.

Justin Rivera is also looking for people to temporarily donate gas-powered water pumps. Anyone wishing to help can text or call Rivera at 867-765-8173.

A "Welcome Hay River" sign is unfurled inside Yellowknife's Multiplex Thursday as people prepared to welcome evacuees from the flooding in Hay River. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

The Village of Fort Simpson has also issued a notice that it's taking steps to welcome evacuees, despite its limited space.

It's offering accommodation at its arena and says "alternate accommodations" could also be arranged.

Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation Chief Kele Antoine and Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly said in a statement that even though the ferry is out, the village has some resources to fly people across the river.

The United Way is collecting funds to support Hay River residents. It said Thursday that all funds will go toward giving short-term and long-term aid to residents affected by the flooding. People in Yellownife can donate at the tills at the Co-op as well.

The N.W.T. government has also announced it will match donations to the United Way up to $150,000.

The GNWT will match donations to the United Way, up to $150,000 total, to support those impacted by flooding in 2022 in the Northwest Territories. To donate visit <a href="https://t.co/S3Z7Z54hgZ">https://t.co/S3Z7Z54hgZ</a><br>Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/5SW7mKPhWh">https://t.co/5SW7mKPhWh</a> —@GNWTNewsroom

SPCA seeks help with pets

As Hay River residents take refuge in Yellowknife from the flood, the N.W.T. SPCA is asking Yellowknifers who can foster pets to reach out.

The organization said Thursday morning some people have been told they can bring their pets to the shelter, but the SPCA has little room.

"We can help but cannot take on big numbers," the organization wrote on Facebook.

Those who have space to foster can email adopt-foster@nwtspca.com with information on how many pets, and what type, they can take in.

Those who need help for their pets can text 867-446-6527.

For Hay River residents staying in southern N.W.T. communities, the Hamlet of Fort Providence has offered kennels at its local pound to help shelter larger dogs.

The hamlet has offered to feed and care for dogs until owners can take them back.

Residents who went south to Alberta can reach out to the Manning Veterinary Clinic, which has offered to board pets at no cost.

More to come.