Hay River, N.W.T., health care workers give union strike mandate

Workers at the N.W.T.'s Hay River Health and Social Services Authority (HRHSSA) have voted to give their union a strike mandate.

The union held strike votes on June 28 and July 11.

"An overwhelming majority of members voted in favour of strike action," reads the union's latest update, but does not provide specific numbers.

It says a strike could happen as early as next month if a new deal isn't reached.

The current contract expired more than two years ago on March 31, 2021. Negotiations for a new contract began in April 2022.

In its own update last week, the health authority said "bargaining moved slowly" and that the "union did not provide the HRHSSA with its full proposal until December 2022."

According to the health authority, wages have been a sticking point in the negotiations.

It says proposed increases have to be in line with the territorial government's overall wage grid, which includes a 1.5-per cent increase in 2021 and 2022.

In June, the union said the health authority had "failed to present a deal that is reflective of [workers'] hard work and the rising cost of living in the N.W.T."

Both sides have agreed to extend negotiations with a mediator until July 28.

Increased funding from federal government

In its update, the union refers to an announcement last week from the federal government about increased funding for health care in the territory.

The federal government has committed to transferring $100 million over ten years to the N.W.T. It also announced it signed an agreement in principle with the territory that would see an additional $361 million over 10 years.

The union said it was "hopeful" that the announcement would "result in a new offer that reflects the contributions of HRHSSA workers."

It added that its priority was to negotiate a deal, but if that does not happen, the earliest workers can strike is Aug. 19.

The health authority said its "strong preference" is also to reach a deal before a strike or lockout.

It added that if that doesn't happen, some non-essential services are likely to be reduced or suspended, but essential workers are bound under the Canada Labour Code to continue to provide health care services "to prevent a danger to the health or safety of the public."