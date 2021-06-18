No public health records accessed or stolen after 'incident' at Hay River facility, says health official

The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority in the Northwest Territories says no client records were accessed or stolen after "an incident" at a facility on Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday evening sent on behalf of the acting chief executive officer of the authority, the agency said there "has been concern amongst the public" that client records were stolen at the time of the incident.

There are no details in the release on what occurred during the incident, or where it occurred.

According to the statement, no further comment was possible because an RCMP investigation is underway.

In an email to CBC, an RCMP spokesperson said that at about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, "Hay River RCMP received a call for service regarding an alleged break and enter into a facility."

Police say no suspects have been identified.

Police would not say what building or facility was involved.

"RCMP does not provide the name of a building or organization unless the investigation can be furthered by the release," the spokesperson said.