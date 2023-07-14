Health care workers in Hay River, N.W.T., vote in favour of strike

The Union of Northern Workers (UNW) announced on Sunday that "a solid majority" of Hay River's unionized health care workers voted in favour of a strike if a deal isn't negotiated with the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority (HRHSSA).

This is the union's second attempt at a strike vote after the Canada Industrial Relations Board declared a previous vote in September unlawful.

Gayla Thunstrom, UNW president, said Hay River's unionized health care employees want to bring their collective agreement closer in line with that of other N.W.T. health care professionals under the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

"Right now, the two collective agreements definitely have some differing things in them. There aren't the same benefits, and in some cases, the economics aren't the same," she said.

The bargaining team made it clear in the announcement that the priority is to negotiate a deal and avoid a strike.

"We are still trying to return to mediation talks with the employer and mediator," wrote the union.

Thunstrom echoed that point in her conversation with CBC.

"We've always been willing and ready to go back to the table. We're actually waiting to hear back from the employer about dates," she said.

"If they want me at the bargaining table tomorrow ... I'll be there."

Thunstrom added that Hay River's health care workers are focused on recruitment and retention.

"This employer, right now, in my opinion, is in a critical situation as they're competing with the GNWT and the rest of Canada," she said.

She added that she's heard of members who looked at other opportunities in the south during the evacuation.

"There's jobs to be had, the money's very similar, and the cost of living is substantially lower," she said. "I've also heard that there's a few that have their resignation letters ready to go."

Thunstrom couldn't say what a strike would look like as those decisions are made by a team of members, but did say there would not be a disruption in critical health care services.

"The community and the surrounding areas would definitely continue to have services that are needed," she said.

Thunstrom added that one of the most challenging aspects of strike decision for members was ensuring residents still had proper access to health care.

In an emailed statement, HRHSSA CEO Erin Griffiths wrote the health authority is "committed to making good faith efforts to reach a renewed collective agreement, however, in the event that labour disruption takes place, we want to assure the public that essential services will be maintained."

She added that if workers chose to strike, additional details on service availability would come at that time.

The union said if it comes to a strike, they need to give 72-hours' notice within the next 60 days.