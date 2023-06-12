N.W.T. gov't calls for emergency dredging of Hay River harbour

The N.W.T. government has put out a call for tenders for an emergency dredging program in the Hay River harbour.

It's been over a decade since the harbour was last dredged and last year residents of Hay River said the sediment buildup in the harbour was the worst they'd seen. Barges belonging to the government's marine transportation service (MTS) and even a Coast Guard vessel were held up on sand bars.

Mark Cronk heads up the group of engineers and architects that provide technical services to the N.W.T.'s Department of Infrastructure.

A tender for the Hay River Emergency Dredging Project was issued June 2.

Cronk says the territory has submitted an application for a Type B water licence to the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board. He's hopeful they'll see that in place by the end of June.

And then there's the money.

"We are continuing to explore funding opportunities with our federal counterparts both in Transport Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations," Cronk said.

"Hoping that they can help us find some money to do what we're going to call phase one emergency dredging in the open water season in 2023."

It's an emergency situation, says Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson, because the water levels are lower this year than last. And she says it's a concern not just for the fishers and boaters in her community, but for those who rely on goods that get barged up the Mackenzie River seasonally.

"It is not just an issue for Hay River, it is an issue up the valley on how they get their fuel in there and what the cost of living is, right?" Jameson said.

"If you have to fly in fuel, it's going to be a lot more expensive than getting it up and through MTS and on the barges."

Dredging through ice a possibility

Cronk says if they get the licences and the funding, the plan is to dredge this summer.

"It would be to just open up a wide enough channel to get a single barge out onto the main lake," he said.

A full dredging program would create a channel the width of three barges, which Cronk says is the normal "configuration" that MTS needs to sail up the river.

It's not ideal, but if the funding and licences don't come together during the open water season this year, Cronk says they could wait until freeze up, and break through the ice to dredge.

"That's slow and difficult work but that may be what we have to do," he said.

Cronk says the territory doesn't expect to hear back from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans on its multi-year funding application for a bigger dredging project until October.

"The river, it does transport sediment every year and if left unmanaged, it does produce navigation challenges and that's what we're facing now," said Cronk.

Both Cronk and Jameson say in the long run, the community and the territory need a routine dredging program.