Vale Island residents ordered to evacuate as Hay River continues to break up

All residents of Vale Island in Hay River are ordered to evacuate immediately due to a high risk of flooding, according to an emergency alert sent Friday around 2 p.m. MT.

Evacuees are told to register with the Hay River community centre or call 1-833-699-0188.

"Any household that has evacuees who are in self-isolation, have COVID[-19], or are demonstrating COVID[-19] symptoms, must call the registration centre — do not enter the registration centre," says an evacuation order issued by the town.

Residents in Hay River, N.W.T., have been on high alert as the river continues to break up this past week.

The fire department was called in Thursday night to relocate a few people from their cabins near West Channel as a precautionary move.

Part of a road was flooded — and remained that way as of Friday morning.

Hay River residents are keeping a close eye on the river break up, and are on standby to evacuate should it become necessary. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

The town warned on Wednesday that breakup was imminent and that those living on Vale Island or West Channel should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation with relatively short notice.

Jane Groenewegen, a Hay River resident, said some people spent the night watching the breakup in the area.

"If there is one thing we know, you cannot predict completely," she said.

"You can do all the preparation, you can do all the forecasting, but you really at the end of the day cannot predict what this river will do because it's a phenomenon."

The territory has been warning people of possible flooding throughout the N.W.T. as many water bodies experienced record-high water levels during the summer and fall of 2020 due to significant rain, and continued to see high water levels through the winter and into spring.

Map of Hay River, N.W.T. flood-prone areas

On Friday morning, Ron Courtoreille, another Hay River resident, said he wasn't all that concerned for the time being.

"I don't find it all that exciting at this point in time. So it's more of a normal breakup so far," Courtoreille said.

But he added, that might also depend on how much more ice is to come and how much more water is to come. "What you see here is just, I guess a little bit more than the initial push of ice and water," he said, describing the scene on Friday morning.

"We still have a lot of waters running through out on the lake … but there's more ice and more water to come. So if it's nothing major, this will be it. Otherwise, if we get more ice and more water in any volumes, this could move again."

'Unprecedented' water levels

Glenn Smith, Hay River's senior administrative officer, said the flood risk remains high, heading into the weekend.

"One of the big anomalies this year is the lake water levels … they are at an unprecedented high level," Smith said Friday around noon.

"I would compare this very similar to last year in terms of where we're at right now, however, that high water on the lake has been a new variable that we haven't had to deal with."

Ron Courtoreille, a Hay River resident. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Smith said there was some some flooding on a couple of commercial properties along the lakeshore earlier on.

"We'll be keeping a close eye on things throughout the weekend, and people should be prepared," he said.

"Hopefully we'll be out of this by Monday."

Where to stay

For people who do not have COVID-19 and are not required to isolate, the following temporary accommodations are recommended: