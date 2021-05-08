Local water levels 'very high': Hay River flood update

The evacuation order for residents of Vale Island in Hay River remains in effect and water levels continue to rise along the Hay River at most monitoring stations.

According to an updated Saturday morning, residents are asked to stay away from the Old Town and the West Channel areas. Emergency personnel will not be able to provide services until the ice stops moving in those areas.

"Local water levels are all very high, and the broken ice is presently jammed from around Pine Point to the lake on both channels," the update states.

According to Glen Smith, the town's SAO, about 90 households have registered at the town's recreation centre, but no one has had to stay inside overnight. Some people have spent the night in the RV park behind behind the rec centre.

RVs and campers parked behind the Hay River Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Parts of the town are under an evacuation order. (Travis Burke/CBC)

More to come.