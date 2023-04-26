Get ready for flooding just in case, Hay River tells its residents, as water levels rise slightly

The Town of Hay River is reminding residents to get ready for a flood — just in case — as breakup season arrives in the southern N.W.T.

Water levels on the Hay River have started rising slightly, the town said in a public notice late Friday afternoon. Ice is starting to build up a bit near Mile 5 and between Smith Trail and Delancey Estates.

The town said it expects the weather to stay warm for the rest of the week, and get warmer as the weekend hits.

The river near Paradise Gardens, which flooded catastrophically last year. (Town of Hay River)

Water levels in general are about average — and lower this year than in previous years — but officials in the N.W.T. haven't ruled out the possibility of flooding.

Last year's devastating floods in the Hay River and Enterprise areas were from a combination of factors, including high water levels, ice jams, a high snowpack, late spring and lots of rain.

Last week, Ryan Connon, a hydrologist with the N.W.T. government, said Hay River should be on the lookout for warm temperatures combined with rain, which could melt the snowpack quickly.