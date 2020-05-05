Hundreds evacuated, but no reported flooding yet in Hay River's Vale Island, West Channel

Hundreds of residents of Vale Island and West Channel in Hay River, N.W.T., were successfully evacuated out of the areas overnight, according to the town's assistant senior administrative officer.

Speaking to CBC's Loren McGinnis Tuesday morning, Glenn Smith said that "hundreds" of residents had been processed through the town's registration centre since an evacuation order was issued around 9 p.m. MT Monday evening due to flood risk.

About 200 households were expected to be impacted by the order.

While high water levels necessitated the order to evacuate, Smith says that overnight, the town hadn't had any reported flooding.

Deputy Mayor Robert Bouchard helps direct evacuees at a makeshift RV park behind the town's arena. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

"Water levels are extremely high, I'd say," he said. "We did have some major surges after the evacuation order last night. And as it stands, we're still seeing broken ice through the main part of town, actually right up to the Louise Falls."

Smith said that high rates of water flow coming up from Alberta and thick ice contributed to flood conditions this year.

Deputy Mayor Robert Bouchard spent his Monday evening at a makeshift RV park behind Hay River's arena, directing evacuated residents. A quick council meeting on Monday evening led to the evacuation order being issued, he said.

"We saw large volumes of ice coming over [Alexandra Falls], and basically we were concerned because we have a large jam of ice in the Hay River area," said Bouchard. "Anytime we're over 1,000 cubic metres, we're nervous at that time, and we were at 1,200 cubic metres, even over that."

"We decided it was better to take caution. Especially with the COVID[-19] situation, we knew it was going to take a little longer, so we made the call a little quicker than we normally would. But we have to in this situation."

A hand sanitizer station at Hay River's evacuation centre. The COVID-19 pandemic is looming over all aspects of the flood response, Smith says. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

COVID-19 orders loom

While the town was able to successfully evacuate residents of the impacted areas, the emergency public health order due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the response "on all levels," Smith said.

Tape lines the floors at the evacuation centre, spacing out residents as they wait for information. The inability to access other people's homes has led to some residents being evacuated into hotels and RVs, while others drive to Yellowknife for accommodation.

"Really the level of planning has been a lot more focused and detailed, in terms of what we have to manage in terms of accommodation and compliance with the orders of the chief public health officer," said Smith.

Sgt. Robert Wilkins, with the Canadian Rangers, mans an information checkpoint for vehicles entering and leaving the evacuation area. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Sgt. Robert Wilkins, a Canadian Ranger who was manning the information checkpoint at the entrance to the impacted areas overnight, said in his 10 years of service, he's never been a part of a response this intricate.

"No, not to this extent. It's a bit of an interesting year with everything that's going on ... It has certainly changed the dynamic," said Wilkins.

"Resources are certainly stretched within the territory. That's why we're providing support to the community."

Wilkins said that he hopes people respect the order to evacuate, as "conditions can change quickly."

"Ice and water are a little bit unpredictable, they are somewhat dynamic."

For his part, Smith will spend his Tuesday "hoping ... to see more flow and get the ice moving out the right channels — literally — so that we can lower the risk."

"The system's full, and we're making sure that we're keeping a close eye on those levels," he said.