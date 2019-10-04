Search for missing fishermen now a recovery mission, say N.W.T. RCMP

RCMP are scaling back their search for four missing fishermen out of Hay River, N.W.T., and now consider the effort to be a recovery mission.

Stacy Linington, 59, from Hay River, N.W.T., as well as Daniel Courtoreille, 51, Michael Courtoreille, 50, and Jason Fulton, 40, all from the Lesser Slave Lake area of central Alberta, never returned to Hay River after heading out onto Great Slave Lake to check their nets Sunday.

They were expected back that evening.

The four men were reported missing early Monday morning. This week, vessels from the Canadian Coast Guard and its auxiliary searched the water, and Yellowknife's 440 Squadron, Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre and Civilian Air Search and Rescue conducted an aerial search.

They were well-known and respected fishermen. - RCMP

Their boat was located in the Windy Bay area on Tuesday, partially submerged, and fishing debris was found floating in open water in the area.

"However, there have been no sightings of the missing fishermen after four days of searching," states an RCMP news release on Friday afternoon.

"Under the circumstances and with the low probability of survival, RCMP are now scaling back the search effort and proceeding with a recovery mission."

RCMP say anybody who might decide to continue their search for the men on their own should use extreme caution, because weather conditions can be unpredictable.

"It's been a difficult week for friends and family of the missing four men," stated RCMP Sgt. Brandon Humbke in the release.

"They were well-known and respected fishermen. We are working hard to try to collect any information and evidence that could bring answers to their loved ones as to what happened."