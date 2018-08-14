Hay River's fish plant in desperate need of repairs, says manager
47-year-old building has a leaky roof, peeling paint, aging equipment
As the Northwest Territories government moves forward with plans to build a new fish plant to help the South Slave's struggling commercial fishing industry, the existing plant manager says more should've been done to maintain the current facility.
Gordon Caudron, 59, has managed the freshwater plant in Hay River, N.W.T., for 11 years.
"It's been left in disrepair, it's so run down," said Caudron of the leaks, holes, cracked door frames and aging equipment throughout the building.
The cement building was constructed in 1971. The plant employs four seasonal workers who work up to 12-hour days, sometimes seven days a week, between June and October — the summer commercial fishery season.
The current fish plant is owned by the Freshwater Fish Marketing Corp., a Crown corporation based in Winnipeg.
Freshwater leases the plant to the N.W.T Fishermen's Federation, which in turn hires Caudron to manage it.
Caudron has all the responsibility but no financial power, because he says he has no operating budget.
- 5 First Nation chiefs reject new Great Slave Lake fishery strategy
- VIDEO | Lake whitefish from Hay River, a fishing tale that began in 1892
If the plant needs a light bulb, he pays out of pocket and gets reimbursed from Winnipeg. Repairs must go through headquarters down south in a process that he says takes months, if not years.
"It took 12 years to get the roof fixed," he said.
Getting equipment replaced isn't much different.
"It's the same old dance every time," said Cauldron. "If I need a piece of equipment they have to debate who should pay for it."
'It is the forgotten plant'
Caudron says the building's poor conditions don't hamper the volume of fish they grade and weigh, nor do the shortfalls negatively impact the quality of their product.
- 'It's mostly a man's world:' Meet 3 women in the N.W.T. fishing industry
- FROM 2015 | N.W.T. fishermen set to take larger role in marketing, production
But he has grown increasingly frustrated by what he sees as Freshwater's failure to maintain the 47-year-old building.
"It is the forgotten plant," said Cauldron. "When [Freshwater] centralized everything in Winnipeg, they quit spending money on the maintenance and upkeep here."
CBC News has reached out to Freshwater by phone and email, but a spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.
Meanwhile, the territorial government's proposed new plant is moving forward. The new site and building is part of a multimillion-dollar fish strategy being phased in by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (ITI) over the next four years.
- FROM 2015 | Rare salmon catch in Hay River may be due to climate change: researcher
- LISTEN | What does the future hold for N.W.T. fisheries?
The new plant will remain in Hay River, about a kilometre from the present site — which is currently in peak summer production, weighing and grading whitefish, lake trout, inconnu, pickerel and pike from Great Slave Lake.
Last week, ITI spokesperson Tom Colosimo told the CBC's Trailbreaker program that the plant is in the "design phase." He said construction is tentatively scheduled to begin next spring, with the plant opening in 2020 — once funding and site selection are confirmed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.