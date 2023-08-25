'Blow-up event' overwhelmed firefighting efforts in Hay River, crews pulled back to safe location

Firefighters in Hay River, N.W.T. are moving to a "safe location" as efforts to subdue the wildfire burning just south of the community were overwhelmed by what they called a "blow-up event" that led to a kilometres-wide flame front.

According to a release sent on Friday afternoon, south-southwest winds created weather conditions that caused the "flame front moving parallel to the highway into Hay River."

This led to firefighters and aircrafts being pulled back to a "safe location."

Everyone in Hay River who isn't a member of a fire crew is being told to leave immediately. Jay Boast, spokesperson for the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, said Friday afternoon approximately 100 people are still in the community.

Shortly after 3:15 p.m. Friday, the town posted to its Facebook page, saying anyone remaining in the community should head to the airport for an evacuation flight for their own safety. In a Facebook comment at 3:56 p.m., the Town of Hay River wrote that it wasn't immediately clear where the plane would be heading.

At 3:55 p.m., the N.W.T. government warned that anyone who stays in Hay River does so at their own risk, adding that "there will be no emergency services or response available."

"The Town of Hay River has not been impacted yet. This is a threat, but not a certainty," the N.W.T. Fire release read.

Crews are developing plans in case the fire breaches the town, including activating a sprinkler system and firefighting efforts, according to the release.

The news comes shortly after an update from N.W.T. Fire that said fire activity was expected to pick up around the community due to dry, hot and windy conditions.

More to come.