Hay River residents to begin going home Thursday, 11 days after fire evacuation

After nearly two weeks since a wildfire forced them out of their homes, Hay River residents will be allowed back into the community on Thursday.

The Town of Hay River issued a notice on social media that the evacuation order will be downgraded to an evacuation alert.

"Conditions are still not without risk, but the Town recognizes the offsetting impact and risks to residents being away from their homes," reads the notice.

The town's reentry plan recommends that residents with special needs, including long-term health care clients and those requiring assisted living, should wait to return until all services are restored.

The plan also says property owners should clean their property of stored wood, brush and other fuel to reduce the risk of fire spreading in the community.

Residents should flush their water systems for five minutes before use.

There will also be an ongoing fire ban, which includes no burn permits, nor fire pits allowed.

"The fire will continue to have flare ups and smoke throughout the summer," reads the town's notice. "The threat of an evacuation in the future will remain through the fire season."

The town has an information line for residents at 1-833- 699-0188.

Following significant damage, there will be a separate plan for Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve residents to return.