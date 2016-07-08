Unclear who's running Hay River's farm training institute as president resigns

The founder of an educational farm in Hay River, N.W.T., said she resigned as president, but has passed the facility onto the K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

One problem though.

K'atl'odeeche's chief said she never agreed to take it over.

Who's in charge?

Founder Jackie Milne said she resigned as the president of the Northern Farm Training Institute (NFTI) "a few months ago," attributing the departure to a lack of government funding among other issues.

"I've washed my hands of it," she said.

Milne said she is now just helping out as a volunteer.

April Martel is chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation. Martel said she was approached about the First Nation taking over the Northern Farm Training Institute, but she said no. (Anna Desmarais/CBC )

She said she handed over the reins to former board member Roy Fabian, who is also the acting CEO of K'atl'odeeche. She said as a result the First Nation would be running it.

But K'atl'odeeche Chief April Martel said her community government will not be taking it over.

She said Fabian told her about the plan but that she rejected it, telling him to return the keys to Milne.

"I said 'no,' that we have no affiliation with the farm, I said 'whatsoever,' I said 'I'm not going to be — we're not going to be responsible for that,'" she said.

"And I said you take those keys right back, but if you want to do it yourself, it's your own project, that is fine by me."

Martel said taking over the farm would require research and consultation with her members.

Fabian told CBC News he didn't want to discuss the subject, but said he is no longer associated with the farm. He confirmed the band office didn't want to run the farm and that he returned the keys to Milne.

The most recent publicly available board of directors list includes Milne, Fabian and three other board members.

As Milne and Fabian said they are not in charge of the institute, CBC News reached out to the other three board members, two of which said they're also no longer associated with the farm. CBC News was unable to contact one listed board member.

Some animals still on the farm

NFTI has closed for the season, but there are still a few animals living there.

Milne said there are two geese living there, but volunteers are ensuring they are fed and taken care of. She wouldn't provide the names of the volunteers.

The farm is on land that is leased by the town of Hay River, and the lease expires in 2025. NFTI has been in operation since 2013, when Milne launched it.

Along with agriculture, the farm ran educational programs and offered training courses to residents, including partnerships with Indigenous governments that offered programming to residents from remote communities.

As a non-profit, the farm relied on government funding, with its 2018 financial statement listing nearly $62,000 in deferred government assistance, $41,000 from Agriculture Canada, and $158,000 from the territorial government, among other grants.

NFTI also received a $2 million federal grant to build a permanent structure in 2014 when Prime Minister Stephen Harper visited the territory.