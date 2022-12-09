Still no causes given after devastating explosions at 2 N.W.T. homes

Ten days after a massive blast in a Hay River, N.W.T., home injured two people and damaged several structures, community members still don't know the cause.

A second explosion happened just over a week later in Yellowknife, where a home belonging to a family of four was destroyed. The explosion happened around 2 a.m., when everyone was sleeping, and luckily the bedrooms were the only rooms spared in the house.

As of Dec. 8, no details have been released about the cause of either blast. Previous news releases say the fire marshal is investigating.

CBC News reached out to the Office of the Fire Marshal for details on the explosion but was told by a spokesperson an interview would be difficult to arrange as it is "in a period of transition."

Propane heating

All theories on the cause are speculative, but many residents believe both explosions to be the result of propane.

The home in Yellowknife was owned by Marina and Scott Dyke. Dwayne Simmons, Marina's brother, spoke with CBC News the day after the explosion.

"I mean, anything that I think it was is speculation. Obviously there was an explosion, the only thing in the house that could've exploded was propane, so [I] imagine that was involved somehow," he said.

In Hay River, Jane Groenewegen owns a home two doors down from where the explosion occurred. Her property, along with many others in the downtown area of Hay River, are heated by propane.

Smoke billows up behind a house in Hay River, N.W.T. An explosion in late November rocked the town, with some residents reporting that the shockwave broke their windows and knocked pictures off their walls. (April Martel/Facebook)

"It was a thing that was under investigation and under the control of people who would know what best to do. But it was a propane explosion," she said on Nov. 26, the day of the explosion.

Shortly after the blast, the Town of Hay River issued a news release that said propane and distribution services to the affected property had been disconnected. It also said utility advisers completed an assessment and found no major risks. Property owners were told to contact utility providers about questions or concerns for their property.

A lack of details

Myrtle Graham lives in Hay River and the current home she rents is heated by propane.

She was displaced from her own home by the spring flooding, and that home was also heated by propane.

Graham said the situation has her, and many others, anxious as they don't know what caused the explosion and therefore don't know what can be done to prevent it.

"You see this happen and then you hear about the explosion in Yellowknife, it puts you on edge," she said.

"I bought myself a propane monitor yesterday."

A propane pipeline

Hay River has a unique setup for propane heating, with a propane line running through the town.

Graham said residents who live in houses on the line can either receive propane from the pipeline or in a tank.

The Stittco Energy website says it successfully negotiated an agreement with the town to provide "a gas distribution system within the town limits."

A home in Hay River, which was rocked by an explosion in late November, is pictured on Dec. 8. Ten days after the explosion, no cause has been provided by the N.W.T. fire marshal, but in that time another explosion happened in Yellowknife, destroying a home. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

CBC News reached out to Stittco, but was told media requests would be passed on to the legal department.

"This system is the first of its kind for the Northwest Territories and provides consumers with a gas system normally afforded only to the larger urban areas south of the Territories," the Stittco website reads.

In a document on the Mackenzie Gas Project, a preamble includes details on how the town has a "pipe propane gas distribution system."

Propane safety

A Stittco propane safety sheet says propane containers may explode when heated and vapours may travel to the source of ignition and flash back.

Tips to avoid that happening include keeping propane away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources.

If a propane leak is suspected, the Stittco website said:

Everyone should leave immediately.

Do not turn light switches or flashlights on or off. Do not operate phones.

Close all cylinder supply valves.

From you neighbour's house, call your propane supplier to come and look at the problem.

It advises residents to schedule an annual check on any propane appliances, which can detect leaks and ensure everything is meeting "all applicable operating standards."

Propane also has a freezing point of about −42 C, which can revert it to liquid form.