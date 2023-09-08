Officials give update on Hay River, N.W.T., re-entry plan

Hay River mayor Kandis Jameson, senior administrative officer Glenn Smith and fire information officer Mike Westwick will take questions on the re-entry plan issued earlier Friday.

Mayor Kandis Jameson, town senior administrative officer Glenn Smith and fire information officer Mike Westwick will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. MT. It will be streamed live here.

Residents hoping for specific dates for re-entry, however, will have to wait until at least next week. That's because officials first want to see what happens over the next few days.

The town is still threatened by fire, which is now just a kilometre west of the airport. There is also no secured perimeter to the fire.

Firefighters are also bracing for a tough weekend, when near-record temperatures are expected along with "unfavourable" winds, and no rain.

"It will be a test of our defences and progress towards securing the fire's edge closest to town. There is potential for fire growth over this period," reads the latest update from fire officials.

