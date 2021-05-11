Town of Hay River lifts evacuation order
The evacuation order for Hay River residents in Vale Island and West Channel has been lifted, according to the town's director of emergency services in a news release Monday evening.
Local water levels have dropped, 'good flow' through the West Channel, says emergency services director
While all levels in the watershed are high, Ross Potter wrote, local water levels have dropped and there is "good flow" through the West Channel.
The order was originally placed on Friday.
Potter says the East Channel is still jammed up and there is the possibility of the water coming up and breaching the banks in the old town area.
The town will continue to keep an eye on the situation until both channels are flowing freely to the lake, he wrote.
