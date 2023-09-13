Public could return to evacuated Hay River, N.W.T., by Sunday as re-entry begins

The Town of Hay River, N.W.T., says workers in essential services can start returning to the evacuated community on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., and the general public could be allowed back as early as Sunday.

An online update posted by the town Tuesday evening says the wildfire risk has been reduced enough to begin the first phase of its re-entry plan, which was presented last week.

"Through additional backburn activity completed today, containment efforts have reduced the fire risk for the community to an acceptable limit," the notice reads.

Essential services, as detailed in the re-entry plan, include things such as health care, pharmacy, public works, RCMP, utilities, fuel services, grocers and others in the town of about 3,500 people.

"Essential organizations have been identified and contacted to be included on a list for re-entry at the checkpoint. If essential workers and their immediate family members are not on the list, access to the community will not be permitted," the notice states.

The town's evacuation order, issued a month ago, will be replaced by an evacuation alert when the essential service workers return. Fire crews continue to battle the nearby wildfire, and people in Hay River should be prepared to leave again at any time on short notice, town officials say.

An update from fire officials on Tuesday evening said there was "significant" growth of the nearby wildfire on Tuesday, which would need to be assessed the next day because of poor visibility. It also says that the Town of Hay River and surrounding areas are still threatened, "because of how close this fire is to the community and the existence of unsecured perimeter."

It also says that fire defences in the Hay River corridor held on Tuesday, "despite several flare ups very close to town."

Council to meet Friday

The re-entry plan calls for the general public to be allowed back into the community four days after essential workers, which would be on Sunday. However, the town council plans to meet on Friday to determine if "the risk level is appropriate" for that to happen.

Evacuees who left by air can pre-register for flights home, which will happen once the public is allowed to return. Flight pre-registration must be done by 8 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement, Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson welcomed essential workers and thanked them for "re-opening" the community ahead of the general public.

'We look forward to seeing you all home soon,' said Kandis Jameson, mayor of Hay River, in a statement on Tuesday. (Julie Plourde/Radio-Canada)

She also praised the work of firefighters.

"The amazing work of all the fire crews and support people have allowed Hay River to stand under the most dire conditions. We thank all of you for your efforts," Jameson said.

"We look forward to seeing you all home soon."