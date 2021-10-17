Staff, students exposed to COVID-19 case at Hay River elementary school says principal

There's been exposure to a positive COVID-19 case at the Harry Camsell Elementary School in Hay River, N.W.T., according to the school's principal.

Contact tracing is underway and exposure notification letters have been sent out to those who had contact with the positive case, Carolyn Carroll told parents and guardians in a letter that was posted to Facebook by the Hay River District Education Authority around noon on Sunday.

The letter states that the school would stay open on Monday for all classes and students who aren't isolating.

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at Diamond Jenness Secondary School in Hay River on Wednesday. A public health advisory the following day said there were six confirmed cases at the school, and all unvaccinated or partially vaccinated staff and students in Grades 9 to 12 were told to isolate and arrange for testing.

In its last update on Friday, public health officials in the N.W.T. reported three more cases of COVID-19 in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation, for a total of 16 active cases.