Public health advisory stemming from Hay River dump fire lifted
Fire was extinguished March 30 after burning for nearly the entire month of March
A precautionary public health advisory stemming from a fire at Hay River's landfill has been lifted.
The N.W.T.'s department of health announced in a news release Tuesday that both the chief public health officer and town officials "have observed normal air quality conditions and the precautionary advisory is no longer needed."
The advisory was issued on March 11 due to smoke from a fire at Hay River's landfill. The fire began burning March 3 and led to the town declaring a state of emergency.
- Precautionary air quality alert issued for Hay River amidst landfill fire
- A 'very difficult fight' is almost over: Crews monitor hotspots in Hay River dump fire
Firefighters fought the blaze over the month of March, with local fire crews receiving support from the N.W.T. government, as well as firefighters from Fort Smith and Yellowknife.
According to the Hay River fire department, the fire was extinguished on March 30.
The news release says that residents of Hay River are "encouraged to partake in normal outside activities at this time."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.