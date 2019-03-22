Skip to Main Content
Public health advisory stemming from Hay River dump fire lifted

Four days after a fire at Hay River's landfill was extinguished, a precautionary public health advisory stemming from the blaze's smoke has been lifted.

Fire was extinguished March 30 after burning for nearly the entire month of March

Firefighters tackle hotspots in the Hay River dump fire on March 22. The fire was extinguished March 30, according to Hay River's fire department. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

The N.W.T.'s department of health announced in a news release Tuesday that both the chief public health officer and town officials "have observed normal air quality conditions and the precautionary advisory is no longer needed."

The advisory was issued on March 11 due to smoke from a fire at Hay River's landfill. The fire began burning March 3 and led to the town declaring a state of emergency.

Firefighters fought the blaze over the month of March, with local fire crews receiving support from the N.W.T. government, as well as firefighters from Fort Smith and Yellowknife.

According to the Hay River fire department, the fire was extinguished on March 30.

The news release says that residents of Hay River are "encouraged to partake in normal outside activities at this time."

