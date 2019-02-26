'She is a warrior': Hay River woman recovering from double lung transplant

A 54-year-old Hay River mother and grandmother with advanced COPD — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — is in critical, but stable condition after undergoing a double lung transplant in Edmonton on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, Dawn Loutit was on a breathing machine, and sedated, allowing her body to fight an infection, according to her sister Tracy Todd.

Prior to being sedated, Loutit opened her eyes, smiled and nodded.

"It is a mixture of being happy and on the edge," Todd said. "Like with this infection now we are praying that she gets past this [intensive care unit] part and the critical part and she can be woken up. We are happy and we are scared."

A long and difficult wait

Loutit has known for more than a decade that she needed the life-saving transplant. She is a former smoker who had tuberculosis as a child.

She was placed on a transplant list in 2017, after 10 years of intense screening and testing.

In June 2018, she moved to Edmonton to be near the hospital, in case a donor became available.

She got the call late Thursday night.

Before heading to the University of Alberta Hospital, Loutit posted a short, emotional Facebook video thanking the donor, who she said is from B.C., and requested prayers and online messages.

"These are happy, nervous tears," said Loutit while wiping her eyes.

Loutit has lived most of her adult life with COPD. As her condition deteriorated, she found simple tasks like dressing or doing dishes physically impossible.

Loutit has said it was not just her failing health that weighed heavily on her, but financial concerns as well.

One of Loutit's four children, Rosa Shirley Marie, is posting regular updates from Nova Scotia about her mom's condition.

On Monday afternoon she wrote: "They are going to be removing the [breathing tubes] in the next couple of hours. I pray when she takes her first breath on her own that it goes smooth … I wish I could be there to hear her speak. I am praying so hard for a healthy recovery. She is a warrior."