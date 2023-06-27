Content
Man, 21, dies after trying to free car from beach in Hay River, N.W.T.

Police say a tow rope disconnected, hit the man and killed him. The incident happened about 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

An RCMP cruiser. A 21-year-old man has died in Hay River attempting to free a car stuck on the shores of Great Slave Lake, police say. (David Bell/CBC)

A 21-year-old man has died in Hay River attempting to free a car stuck on the shores of Great Slave Lake. 

Hay River RCMP say officers responded to a "sudden death" about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. 

"The initial investigation determined that a vehicle had become stuck in the sand on the beach front. A second vehicle was attempting to tow this vehicle out when the tow rope unexpectedly disconnected and struck the 21-year-old man, causing his death," said RCMP. 

The N.W.T. coroner is investigating, but police say there is no indication of criminal activity. 

