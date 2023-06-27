Man, 21, dies after trying to free car from beach in Hay River, N.W.T.

A 21-year-old man has died in Hay River attempting to free a car stuck on the shores of Great Slave Lake.

Hay River RCMP say officers responded to a "sudden death" about 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

"The initial investigation determined that a vehicle had become stuck in the sand on the beach front. A second vehicle was attempting to tow this vehicle out when the tow rope unexpectedly disconnected and struck the 21-year-old man, causing his death," said RCMP.

The N.W.T. coroner is investigating, but police say there is no indication of criminal activity.