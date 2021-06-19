Hay River crosswalk acknowledges tragedy of residential schools

Instead of a typical zebra-stripe crosswalk, one with more meaning has been painted at an intersection in downtown Hay River, N.W.T.

This one features 32 feathers stenciled across the street joining Woodland Drive and Courtoreille Street.

It was painted on Tuesday to acknowledge the tragedy of Canada's residential school legacy, and ahead of National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21.

Dayna King, a graphic designer from Hay River, spearheaded the project.

"I hope that when people see it, it shows that our town and our community as a whole want to honour residential school survivors and victims and their families and just pay tribute to our Indigenous citizens and our friends," King said.

She said she was inspired by a post online showing similar efforts in Saskatchewan, and someone who was hoping for the tribute in Yellowknife.

The crosswalk is at the intersection of Woodland Drive and Courtoreille Street. (Town of Hay River/Facebook)

"When I saw it, I shared it to my profile, because I thought it was just a beautiful idea. So people in town, in Hay River, wanted to see it done too, so I tagged the [senior administrative officer], Glenn Smith, and he loved the idea," King said.

"That's kind of where it all started."

She said the plan came into action quickly as people were hoping to have it done, with National Indigenous Peoples Day approaching. The feedback so far has been positive, King said.

"I think people really love that. Yeah, people have been really excited to see it," she said.

"People from other communities have been commenting on it and wanting to do the same thing in their communities."

King said she's hoping it can be done again next year.

"I'm so happy that the town was receptive. And like everyone that came together just to make it, happened so quickly — it was just it was just a beautiful thing to see."