Non-N.W.T. resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Hay River

A non-N.W.T. resident in Hay River tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to the territory's chief public health officer.

In a scant statement issued Saturday morning, Dr. Kami Kandola said the case is linked to out-of-territory travel and that there are, currently, no public health risk exposures.

"The individual and close contacts are isolating and doing well," the statement reads.

Dr. Kandola did not say whether the individual had been vaccinated, or whether they had been isolating when they tested positive.

Public health eased self-isolation requirements for those travelling into the territory on Monday, so that people who are fully vaccinated would no longer need to self-isolate at all.

Partially vaccinated individuals still have to isolate for at least eight days and anyone who is not vaccinated at all is required to isolate for at least 10 days. Both have to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to stop isolating.