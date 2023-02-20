Corrections case manager in Hay River, N.W.T., charged with sex offences

A case manager at the South Mackenzie Correctional Centre in Hay River, N.W.T., is facing criminal charges.

On Feb. 2, the RCMP arrested and charged a 37-year-old Hay River man with voyeurism, sexual assault, sexual interference and child luring after an investigation that began in 2020.

Though the RCMP did not identify the man, CBC has learned he is Justin Daniel Minute, a case manager at the Hay River jail.

According to court records, Minute was charged with voyeurism in January 2020, but that charge was stayed 10 months later. There is no indication why the charge was stayed.

The territorial justice department refused to say how, if at all, Minute's role at at the correctional centre has changed as a result of the recent charges.

"As the matter you inquired about appears to be currently before the court, the Department of Justice is not in a position to comment on the matter," said department spokesperson Ngan Trinh in an email.

"Generally, as you are aware, the Department of Justice has the responsibility to ensure the safety and security of inmates in custody and that responsibility is undertaken with the utmost care and attention."

According to the territorial government's job description, case managers' responsibilities include doing risk assessments of offenders, completing temporary release applications, and helping offenders reintegrate into society.

There is no suggestion that Minute committed the offences alleged while on the job.

He is due in court next in Hay River on March 27.