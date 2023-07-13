Hay River company fined $75K for recalled diesel tanks

A company in Hay River has been fined $75,000 for manufacturing five tanks meant to transport diesel fuel when it didn't have the proper certificate to do so.

Rules set out in certificates issued by Transport Canada govern what manufacturing companies can do, including whether they are allowed to weld. Violating those rules landed Aurora Manufacturing in territorial court, where they pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to one charge under the Dangerous Goods Act.

The $75,000 fine came as a joint submission from the prosecutor and defence lawyer.

Court documents show the certificate that would have allowed the company to complete welding work first came into question back in 2017, when the company applied to change its name to Aurora Manufacturing.

The documents say at that time, Transport Canada decided the company couldn't prove it was complying with welding standards. It issued Aurora Manufacturing a certificate that did not allow the company to weld for manufacturing or repair purposes.

The company resubmitted their application in 2017, but was denied in May 2018.

In November 2020, the company finally had its welding allowance reinstated.

But an inspection of the company revealed that between 2017 and 2019, Aurora Manufacturing made five tanks intended to transport diesel fuel and shipped them to three isolated communities and one mine site.

The tanks went to Colville Lake, Wekweètì, Ulukhaktok, and the Diavik mine site at Lac de Gras.

The tanks ranged from 3,000 litres to 13,248 litres, and were recalled after being discovered.

The court documents do not indicate that the tanks caused any environmental concerns, only that they did not meet standards.

It cost the company $136,277 to recall the tanks and bring them up to compliance.