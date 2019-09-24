Development of residential lots will threaten green space, says Hay River resident

The Town of Hay River recently released its new community plan, but not everyone agrees with the development it proposes.

The 35-page plan adopted by town council in August, lays out a 10-year vision for Hay River, N.W.T. It includes plans for residential, commercial and industrial development while maintaining local food production, parks and open space.

It's that last part Tatiana Petrov says she's most concerned with.

Petrov is on the board of directors for Ecology North, a non-profit environmental organization. She lives near a wooded area that's been unofficially dubbed by some as the Hay River Nature Park. She says plans to develop an area called Fraser Place into residential lots will threaten this green space.

"There are a lot of people in this community who use that space on a regular basis," Petrov said. "There are walkers, there's bikers, joggers, kids playing in the forest."

It is extremely short-sighted.​​​​ - Tatiana Petrov, Member of Ecology North board of directors

Petrov said in the draft of the community plan that went out for public consultation, Fraser Place was listed as one of several areas with residential potential. In the latest version, it's given priority status.

"I just find that as a member of the public, my trust in this process has been breached. I just am quite outraged that that would happen," Petrov said.

Mayor Kandis Jameson, left, with Glenn Smith, assistant senior administrative officer for the Town of Hay River. They say the need for more residential areas is a timely issue. (Emily Blake/CBC)

Mayor Kandis Jameson said Fraser Place has been on council's radar as an area for development for over seven years.

"Whether it's first or last, it was definitely identified in the plan," she said. "That we're going to be developing it first is, I think, irrelevant."

Glenn Smith, assistant senior administrative officer for the town, said cost estimates show developing Fraser Place first is the lowest cost option as it has existing infrastructure and desirable river view lots.

"We need money to develop these lots and this one seemed the more attainable," Smith said.

Housing needed

Jameson and Smith also said the need for more residential areas is a timely issue.

The community plan projects Hay River could almost double in size to 6,000 residents within five years, due to a number of planned projects in the region including a long-term care facility, the possible reopening of the Pine Point mine and a wood pellet mill.

Hay River's newest community plan includes proposals for residential, commercial and industrial development. At issue is the planned development of Fraser Place. The development could threaten part of a wooded area some have dubbed as the Hay River Nature Park, says a resident. (Town of Hay River )

"Instead of reacting, we're acting and we're trying to get ahead of the need," Jameson said.

But she noted they are taking a cautionary approach to residential development as the outcome of these projects is still unknown. Recent bids for a new fish processing plant, for example, were much higher than the territorial government budgeted for.

'Times have changed'

Ecology North's Petrov said she's not opposed to residential development in Hay River but she is concerned about cutting down mature trees.

"I hope that the community can see that times have changed and the way decision-making around the environment and community health needs to take priority." she said.

"It might be maybe a little cheaper but it is extremely short-sighted."

Mayor Jameson said the plan for Fraser Place does leave a "substantial" amount of green space in the area, including the off-leash dog area. She added that "nothing is set in stone" and council will listen to people's concerns.

"There's always push back when anything is done ... There's concerns," she said. "Hopefully we can alleviate those and meet with these people and move forward."

The community plan has now gone to the territorial Department of Municipal and Community Affairs. Once approved, it will have to go back to town council to pass a third reading.

Jameson said she hopes the plan will be approved following the territorial election on Oct. 1.