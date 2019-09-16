Elders living in Hay River, N.W.T., and on the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve are forming a new group to tackle what they say is the biggest problem plaguing their communities: addiction.

"We can't ignore the problem, because it's not going to go away," said Beatrice Lepine, a founding member of the new group. "So … we're going to try to figure out what we can do."

Hay River and K'atl'odeeche have been grappling with a surge in drug-related violence and crime for over a year now. Reports of overdoses , drug busts , the spread of fentanyl and carfentanil , break-ins , and murder have filled headlines and left the community reeling.

Lepine has lived in Hay River her entire life. Though there's always been drug use in town, she said, it seems to have skyrocketed lately, with harder drugs like opioids coming to the fore.

"Some of these people are my friends, some are … relatives of friends of mine," Lepine said. "We're all affected deeply by this. It's like we're in a pool of grieving here in the community."

Amid these rising concerns, a public meeting was held in Hay River earlier this month to discuss addictions and safety, with N.W.T. health minister Julie Green in attendance. About 40 residents made their way to Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre that night to share their thoughts and concerns.

That's when the idea for an action group — centred around creating community-based solutions — was sparked, according to Lepine.

Beatrice Lepine, a lifelong Hay River resident, says she's concerned by the growing number of drug-related incidents in her community. (Submitted by Beatrice Lepine)

"A group of elders got together and decided they wanted to do something about this, in whatever way they could help," she said. "We're not going to solve the problem, but we're going to bring more awareness to the situation."

Culture, community key to healing

There are currently eight elders involved in the group that includes certified mental health professionals and people who have struggled with addiction themselves.

Roy Fabian, a Dene elder who lives on the reserve, is one of the group members. He echoed Lepine's concerns.

"It's like it's being swept under the rug and we don't want to talk about it," Fabian said. "The community is more concerned about the crime going on … as a result of the addictions, rather than trying to deal with the addiction itself."

Having personally overcome an addiction nearly 40 years ago, Fabian said many residents still use drugs and alcohol to cope with the intergenerational trauma wrought by residential schools.

Roy Fabian, former chief of K’atl’odeeche First Nation, stands beside a plaque commemorating the Hay River Missions National Historic Site. Fabian is a member of the new elders group. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

He suggested that providing more opportunities for people to connect with their culture is an important path for healing — and just one of the ways the elders' group could take action.

"Culture, language, ceremony, and Dene customs help people to regain what we lost … and that's what we need to bring back into the communities, to try to help our people take pride in who they are again," Fabian said.

"We should put on pow-wows, put on hand games, put on drum dances, put on community feasts, and do stuff that helps people to heal."

The group is set to have its first official meeting in early January. Lepine said everyone is keen to start brainstorming.