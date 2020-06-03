Youth seriously injured in Hay River crash showing signs of improvement, says family

One of the two young adults left in critical condition after a car crash in Hay River, N.W.T., is showing signs of improvement, his family says.

Shock and sadness reverberated through the community after the news on Sunday that two young adults, Jayden Smith and Molly Mandeville-McMinn, were medevaced to Edmonton in critical condition after an early morning car crash.

An RCMP news release said around 4:54 a.m. that morning, a vehicle collided with a power pole in the community's Old Town neighbourhood. When police arrived on scene, the passenger and driver were unconscious. Jaws of Life — a rescue tool used to pry open vehicles — were needed to extract them from the vehicle, which had "sustained extensive damage."

Smith was left in critical condition after a serious collision early Sunday morning. (Submitted by Selina McIntyre)

People in Hay River have gathered in support of the families including starting up a GoFundMe. It has raised more $23,986 as of Wednesday morning.

Selina McIntyre, Smith's aunt, joined the CBC's The Trailbreaker Wednesday morning from Hay River with an update on his condition.

"Jayden right now, at first with the broken collarbone, broken shoulder bone, large gash on the head and bleeding in the central part of the brain, has [had] leaps and bounds of improvement," McIntyre said.

Mother 'at his side ever since'

She said Smith is still unable to breathe on his own but has been able to make his eyes respond to commands.

He was also taken off sedation and is now being treated for pain management as needed. His eyes are open, when he is not resting, said McIntyre. Medical staff also sat him upright on the bed.

"First time that he did open his eyes, his arms went out to his mom right away," McIntyre said, adding that Smith's mother drove up to Edmonton the same day the teens were medevaced.

"She's been at his side ever since."

Colleagues part of Smith's rescue

McIntyre said it's a big improvement that Smith knows who's there and that he's able to move his hands and feet. The teens are beloved by the community and Smith and Mandeville-McMinn have been a couple for years.

Molly Mandeville-McMinn and Smith were medevaced to Edmonton after a car collided with a power pole. (Submitted by Selina McIntyre)

"They were each other's everything," McIntyre said.

Smith is a volunteer ambulance attendant. Some of his crew members were part of his rescue, McIntyre said.

"I know they're going through a hard time right now," she said.

Smith has a dream to become a doctor, McIntyre said. He's the youngest in his family with two older brothers.

"He is a kind, loving person. He has lots of friends. He's very, very active in the community and a very good kid," McIntyre said.

McIntyre said she's grateful for the support from the Hay River community.

The family of Mandeville-McMinn requested for privacy at this time.