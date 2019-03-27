Cabbie alleges robbery in Hay River, woman arrested and charged

A woman has been charged with robbery and break and enter after a taxi driver in Hay River, N.W.T., reported to police early Thursday morning that he had been robbed.

Royanne Bugghins, 27, identified by RCMP as being from the K'atl'odeeche First Nation, was arrested shortly afterward.

In a news release issued late Friday, police said further investigation determined that she was also responsible for breaking into the Migrator Hotel "earlier that night."

Bugghins remains in custody and will appear in a Yellowknife courtroom Monday.