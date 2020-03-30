Hay River comes together for town's youth with weekly birthday parades

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult for people to gather and celebrate, it might be easy to dismiss birthdays as a casualty of the times.

However, a dedicated group of parents and volunteers are making sure that's not the case for youth in Hay River, N.W.T.

On Friday, about 30 vehicles paraded through the streets of the town in celebration of teens and children who had a birthday in the past week. Another parade is planned for this Friday, and every Friday until physical distancing restrictions are lifted.

The idea was spearheaded by Melanie King, who's son, Louis, was turning 13. King saw a Facebook post about birthday parades on Thursday, and created a group to make it happen.

Melanie King, left, organized the birthday parade for her son Louis, who was turning 13. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Less than 24 hours later, cars were streaming by her house, wishing Louis a happy birthday.

"I was surprised," she said. "I didn't expect as many people to participate. Just to see the vehicles come through, I was shocked. I was surprised there were so many people willing to do something like this on short notice."

As for Louis, who didn't know about the impromptu celebration, he says his emotions ran the gamut.

"I was pretty surprised, happy, funny," he said. "Laughing a lot."

Participants in the parade held out homemade signs and shouted out greetings to the youth in the community that were celebrating. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

'It's just another example of how Hay River comes together'

Jennifer Tweedie, a teacher at Princess Alexandra School, led the parade and helped King with organization. She says that the effort is a "great way to just instill some spirit in the community and fill some people's hearts that really need it."

Tweedie's teenage son was one of the young people who's birthday was celebrated in the parade. He was reluctant and embarrassed about the attention at first, she said, "but once it actually happened, he was just very grateful. I think what we did kind of succeeded in the fact that it kind of made him feel grateful for the community here in Hay River."

Watch the birthday parade in action:

Tweedie says she'll continue participating in the weekly parades, and that despite the difficulties associated with living through a pandemic, the parades have offered another opportunity for the community to show they are there for one another.

"It's just another example of how Hay River comes together in difficult times, and in great times. This is one of the reasons that we've stayed in the North, is Hay River. We've been here for 20 years, and we thought we'd be here for three," said Tweedie.

"You really have to make a community, and be part of a community. People are there for you if you need them, and you do the same for them."