Witness says he fought off bear after it attacked, injured person in Hay River, N.W.T.

A person in Hay River, N.W.T., was attacked and injured by a bear early Friday morning, according to a town official. A witness says he managed to fight the animal off and rescue the victim.

"It was horrifying. It really was," said Roy Helmer, who says he saw the attack at his home at Saskatoon Drive and Cranberry Crescent.

Helmer said he was woken at about 3 a.m. by his common-law partner who had heard screams outside.

"So she looked out here and right up here on our deck, and the bear was on top of the girl," Helmer said, adding he isn't sure what lead up to that.

"I was yelling and screaming because I just woke up in a panic."

Helmer said the bear dragged the victim off of the deck and began mauling her "aggressively."

He says he grabbed a cement statue and went after the animal.

"So I picked that up and I run over there and I nailed it. And it backed off just enough for me to grab [the victim's] feet and drag her to the bottom of the steps and get her up and into my place," he said.

"I'm just so thankful I saved her life."

Helmer says he doesn't know where the bear went after that.

Glenn Smith, the town's senior administrative officer, confirmed in an email to CBC on Friday that emergency workers responded to a bear attack at about 2:50 a.m.

He said medical attention was provided, but offered no further details.

Town officials declined an interview with CBC about the incident.