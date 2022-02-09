Newly purchased home in Hay River vandalized with Molotov cocktails

On Feb. 4, a Hay River, N.W.T., mother of four was informed someone had thrown multiple Molotov cocktails at her newly purchased home.

Montana Mandeville had just bought the house in downtown Hay River in mid-January.

No one was living there at the time of the incident, as her father was in the process of renovating the house.

But on Feb. 3, someone damaged parts of the front and side of the house with multiple Molotov cocktails — a homemade and rudimentary fuel bomb consisting of flammable liquid in a glass container.

N'Teish Mandeville, Montana's sister, spoke about the incident with CBC News on her sister's behalf.

She said the family was "shocked and in disbelief" when they heard about what had happened.

"It's very alarming and scary because the RCMP said they haven't seen anything like it," N'Teish said.

"It doesn't sit right and I'm confused and I have a lot of questions."

Vandals who threw multiple Molotov cocktails at a home in Hay River damaged a shutter and exterior window of the home. (Submitted by N'Teish Mandeville)

A shutter was broken, an exterior window was shattered and the siding of the house was singed.

The Molotov cocktails did not break the inside window and get in the house.

The window and shutter will need to be replaced and she's not sure how they will get the soot off the singed siding.

N'Teish said the initial assumption was that the incident took place in the middle of the night, but neighbours said the house looked fine at around noon on Feb. 3, but when they returned home around 5 p.m., they noticed soot on the front of the house.

Molotov cocktails thrown by vandals burned the siding of a home in Hay River. (Submitted by N'Teish Mandeville)

The RCMP said in a press release that they are investigating it, and it is believed the incident happened sometime on Feb. 3.

N'Teish said the family is thankful no one was hurt, but added her sister is unsettled by the situation and now has a security system set up on the property as a result.

"She's anxious, nervous, you know, scared really," N'Teish said.

As for who did it, N'Teish said the family has no idea. She said her sister focuses on her job and her family.

"She is a mom of four," she said, "she doesn't have enemies."

"We're just hoping it was some young people messing around and hopefully they know this house isn't vacant, like there's going to be a family living there."

RCMP said in the news release there are no suspects, and "motivation for this incident is unknown."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hay River RCMP.