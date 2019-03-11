Skip to Main Content
Man charged after alleged aggravated assault near Hay River

Police have charged a 23-year-old man from Hay River with one count of aggravated assault.

A suspect from Hay River is in custody after a report of a 'possible stabbing' in K'atl'odeeche First Nation

Hay River RCMP say they are investigating after an alleged aggravated assault at a home in K'atl'odeeche First Nation.

Police got a report of a "possible stabbing" at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, according to an RCMP press release.

A male suspect allegedly injured another male, say police. The injured male was taken to the Hay River Health Centre before being transferred to Stanton Territorial Hospital for further treatment.

The male's injuries are serious, but not life-threatening, say police.

Hay River police say they found a suspect in K'atl'odeeche First Nation and took him into custody on the same day as the alleged incident. Northwest Territories RCMP Police Dog Services were brought in for a search of the area.

A 23-year-old man from Hay River has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing, but RCMP say they are not looking for any other suspects.

