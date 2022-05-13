VIDEO: Hay River 'in a state of shock,' says flood evacuee
Owner of 2 Seasons Adventures gives a glimpse of severe flooding
As the Hay River crested its banks this week and surged through properties, homes and streets, it washed away the 2 Seasons Adventures' campsite.
Campground owner Kathy McBryan said her house, which is built above the 100-year flood line and up on six-foot pylons, is still intact, but it doesn't have power, heat, sewer or other utilities.
The rest of the campground — 100 sites, a general store, event centre, cabins and yurts — are gone.
"We were able to access our property yesterday before the next surge came through, and there's nothing," McBryan said Friday morning.
"We're still trying to process what happened."
The flooding that hit Hay River and the Kátł'odeeche First Nation reserve is the worst flood in memory, coming after ice jammed up on the river during breakup.
"Hay River right now, is in a state of shock," she said.
The only thing they can do is rebuild.
"We're resilient," she said. "We'll just hike up our boots and figure out, when everything recedes, what's left and go from there."
Jordan Wheeler, a teacher at the Diamond Jenness Secondary School, went to Enterprise when his neighbourhood began to flood.
On Thursday, Wheeler said it was great to see surrounding communities rally to take in those fleeing the floods.
He said when the town's evacuation order came down Wednesday night, there was "pandemonium in the streets" as people hurried to gas up their vehicles and leave town.
"It was really surreal for our town," he said.