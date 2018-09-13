Brad Mapes not seeking 2nd term as Hay River mayor

Brad Mapes is not seeking a second term as mayor of Hay River, N.W.T.

The 54-year-old posted his decision not to run in the Oct. 15 municipal election on Facebook this week, after first telling the town's administration.

On Wednesday, Mapes told CBC News it was a "difficult" decision to make, but it's the right one for him.

"I want to focus on my businesses, my wife and my family. I've got some friends that need my help," he said.

"I'm not walking away from my community. I'm going to be here."

Mapes owns several business in town, including Wesclean Northern Sales and a paint store. He's also in the process of starting a wood pellet business.

Not a 'micromanager'

Mapes, who was known for his volunteering prior to becoming mayor, was first elected as a town councillor in 2012. He is a third-generation Hay River resident.

During his tenure as mayor, a new arena was built and the town co-hosted the Arctic Winter Games.

Mapes said he's proud of what he has accomplished, but he knows he had his critics.

"I wouldn't say I was a micromanager, but I would drive around every morning and see what work was being done and what needed to be done," he said.

Mapes said he's been humbled by the calls and messages thanking him for his service and asking him to reconsider.