Hay River summer festival postponed till 2021
The Hay Days Festival is a five-day arts and music festival during the first week of July
One of Hay River's summer festivals has been postponed till 2021.
The Hay Days Festival is a five-day "music, arts and culture festival" that takes place on Great Slave Lake on the first week of July, according to the festival's official website. The festival normally includes art workshops for children, showcases over 70 musicians from across the N.W.T and 15 artists at several markets throughout the week. The week is capped off with the 'Saturday Night Shaker' beach party.
The Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise took over the festival's operations in 2017. Since then, the festival has been run by five members on the club's board of directors and operates with a $160,000 budget.
Lee Cawson, treasurer of the rotary club, told the CBC the problems started when three of the five board members had to step away from planning this year's festival due to personal or other volunteer obligations.
All but one of the people involved with planning the festival are volunteers.
That's when the executive decided it was better to postpone until 2021.
"It takes a long time to get people up to speed ... we just had to leave it for this year," Cawson said.
We didn't want to put on a bad festival. We would rather postpone for a year and come back and have a bigger and better one than we had before, rather than one that people would be disappointed with.- Lee Cawson, treasurer, Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise
The Rotary Club said in a press release that 2021 also co-incides with the 10th year of the festival and the club wants to take the time to plan a slate of "diverse and high quality" events for this "milestone celebration."
The dates for next year's festival have tentatively been set for July 6-10, 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.