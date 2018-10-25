Qikiqtaaluk Corporation president pleads not guilty to assault charge

The Qikiqtaaluk Corporation's president pleaded not guilty to an assault charge Thursday morning in the Nunavut Court of Justice.

Harry Flaherty is alleged to have assaulted someone on July 8 in Iqaluit.

The defence lawyer entered the plea in the Nunavut Court of Justice, but Flaherty was not present.

His trial is set for June 26.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Murdoch-Flowers noted, so it was on record, that the first available date for trial was in February, but the defence chose to push it until June.

The Crown has chosen to proceed summarily, the less serious offence. If found guilty, the maximum penalty for summary convictions is a $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

Flaherty has been the corporation's president since 2009. The Qikiqtaaluk Corporation is the business development branch of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, which is a non-profit that promotes the rights of 14,000 Inuit in the Qikiqtani region.