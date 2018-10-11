Qikiqtaaluk Corporation's president to appear in court on assault charges

The Qikiqtaaluk Corporation's president is expected to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Thursday morning to enter a plea on an assault charge.

Harry Flaherty is alleged to have assaulted someone on July 8 in Iqaluit.

The Crown has chosen to proceed summarily, the less serious offence. If found guilty, the maximum penalty for summary convictions is a $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

Flaherty has been the corporation's president since 2009. Qikiqtaaluk Corporation is the business development branch of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, which is a non-profit that promotes the rights of 14,000 Inuit in the Qikiqtani region.

In January, Flaherty won a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal business.