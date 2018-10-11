Skip to Main Content
Qikiqtaaluk Corporation's president to appear in court on assault charges
New

Qikiqtaaluk Corporation's president to appear in court on assault charges

Harry Flaherty is expected to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Thursday morning to enter a plea on an assault charge.

Harry Flaherty is alleged to have assaulted someone on July 8 in Iqaluit

Sara Frizzell · CBC News ·
Harry Flaherty is expected to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Thursday morning.

The Qikiqtaaluk Corporation's president is expected to appear in the Nunavut Court of Justice on Thursday morning to enter a plea on an assault charge.

Harry Flaherty is alleged to have assaulted someone on July 8 in Iqaluit.

The Crown has chosen to proceed summarily, the less serious offence. If found guilty, the maximum penalty for summary convictions is a $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

Flaherty has been the corporation's president since 2009. Qikiqtaaluk Corporation is the business development branch of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, which is a non-profit that promotes the rights of 14,000 Inuit in the Qikiqtani region.

In January, Flaherty won a lifetime achievement award from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal business.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us