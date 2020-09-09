Yukon's top doctor gives update on COVID-19

Yukon's chief medical officer gave an update on COVID-19 in the territory on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Brendan Hanley held a news conference that was streamed live on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

Yukon's most recent case of COVID-19 was announced on Monday. Officials said the affected person is an adult in rural Yukon, and the case was connected to travel within Canada.

An exposure notice was also issued for a restaurant in Watson Lake.

The case announced Monday is the territory's 77th. Two other cases, in Whitehorse, were announced last week and health officials said they involved the P1 variant of concern.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still two active cases in the territory.

The territory's online vaccine tracker, updated Monday, says 71 per cent of eligible Yukoners had received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine, and 59 per cent had received their second shot.

Watch Wednesday's news conference here: