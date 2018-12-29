Yellowknife mother starts crafting business to pay for sick daughter's treatment

When Ruth MacNaughton's daughter Mikaela wakes up in the middle of the night, as she frequently does, Ruth picks up her daughter and a paintbrush.

She's working on making ornaments and cards for her new project: Handmades for Mikaela.

When Mikaela was born she had multiple strokes, affecting both sides of her brain. As a result, she has cerebral palsy, seizures, weak muscles, and she is non-verbal and blind.

MacNaughton ​started the project about three months ago. It's a way for her to help cover some of the costs for her daughter's medical expenses.

Mikaela MacNaughton has multiple strokes at birth, resulting in cerebral palsy, blindness and seizures. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Right now Mikaela is four and a half years old, but developmentally she is three months old.

"She wasn't expected to survive, but she did," said MacNaughton.

She said Mikaela was so spastic that the family was getting ready to take her in for surgery to have the tendons in her legs cut because she was at risk for hip dislocation.

But that plan changed after MacNaughton's doctor helped her find the Anat Baniel method — a type of psychological therapy for people with brain damage.

The program focuses on small actions with lots of variations. The goal is to create connections in the brain that help kids learn.

"When you watch them do the therapy, you think how can that be doing anything?" said MacNaughton. "It's basically like really slowing down to make new brain pathways."

"You can see a learning switch come on and you can see her paying attention. You can see her relax."

According to the method's website, the Anat Baniel Method is not a medical treatment. As a result, it is not covered by insurance, and they do not keep medical records.

'Now she smiles every day'

The family took Mikaela for one week of intensive therapy in Ontario last year.

"We noticed we were making developmental gains and it was improving her quality of life," said MacNaughton. So they stayed for two months.

Ruth MacNaughton paints ornaments in her home. She says she will make the ornaments when her daughter can't sleep or when they're travelling. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

She said the therapy has really helped her daughter.

"She hadn't smiled in six months. Now she smiles every day."

And while Mikaela is still blind, she is now reacting to changes in light — something she didn't previously do.

When the family returned to the Northwest Territories, they started to search for another practitioner who could continue the therapy.

They found one in California. But MacNaughton said it's very expensive. In the last year they have spent about $50,000 travelling to California and paying for the therapy, which costs about $5,000 US for two weeks — none of which is covered by health insurance.

Ruth MacNaughton with her two children and husband Chris MacNaughton. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

MacNaughton stopped working when her second child was born 18 months ago, and she hasn't gone back to work as a nurse since her maternity leave ended. She said Mikaela's many medical complications kept her home.

"We burned through quite a bit of our savings," said MacNaughton. Her husband is currently the breadwinner, but MacNaughton found a way to make money while taking care of her daughter by way of crafting.

'Bigger than I imagined'

Always a crafter, she decided to start using her hobby as a way to bring in some extra income.

"It was just a thought to do Handmades for Mikaela and make some handmade items to sell and raise some funds," she said. "And it got bigger than I imagined."

She said she started making cards and ornaments to sell about three months ago. She works while they are travelling for treatment and in the middle of the night when Mikaela can't sleep.

MacNaughton makes ornaments and cards. She says she has made enough money to cover one therapy session for her daughter. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

After selling for a few months, MacNaughton had raised enough to cover the cost of one therapeutic session.

Currently her crafts are sold at the airport, the Down to Earth Gallery and Mother Earth Rocks. MacNaughton said she didn't tell the businesses that the money was going toward therapy because she wanted them to sell the products because they are good.

The family is working hard to pay for this treatment, but father Chris MacNaughton said they won't be turning to crowdfunding.

"It's not for everything… Right now we're able to make ends meet. It means sacrificing."

Ruth MacNaughton said that even with Christmas passing, she will keep making cards and ornaments. She said the airport is still putting in orders for ornaments, and she can make cards for other occasions.

The family also has a massage table and tools at home so they can continue Mikaela's therapy themselves.

Ruth MacNaughton will also start training in the Anat Banial method in September.

"It has been such a benefit to our daughter that we want to continue that with her," said MacNaughton. She said she hopes to be "able to help people in our community too."

It takes two years to get basic training, and another year after that to be able to work with children.